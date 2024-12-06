15:20
Girl kidnapped in Bishkek, 3 suspects detained at Sosnovka post

Three men suspected of kidnapping a person were detained at Sosnovka post. The press service of the Traffic Safety Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

The incident occurred on December 5 at about 9.20 p.m. in Bishkek. The police were informed that unknown persons forcibly put a 24-year-old girl in a car and drove away.

Interception plan was announced in the capital and Chui region. The suspects’ car was stopped at Sosnovka post in Chui region at about 11.30 p.m.

A 30-year-old, and two 28-year-olds were detained on suspicion of kidnapping the girl. The girl was also in the car. All of them were taken to the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek for further investigation.
