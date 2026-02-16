Daylight kidnapping: Suspects detained in Chui region

Young men suspected of kidnapping a person have been detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

According to the press service, citizen N.I. filed a report with the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui district on February 13. According to the complainant, that same day, at around 4 p.m., citizen T.D. and several acquaintances forcibly brought him from his home and took him to the village of Ak-Beshim, where they physically assaulted him.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 165 (Kidnapping) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigative operations, police identified and detained three suspects, 19. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation established that the parties to the conflict had an acrimonious relationship related to debt obligations. The necessary forensic examinations have been ordered, and investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.