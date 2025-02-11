17:52
Teenager kidnapped, beaten, and robbed in Dzhal village

Law enforcement officers detained two men on suspicion of kidnapping a teenager. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek reported.

On January 27, at about 9:30 p.m., at the intersection of Gagarin and Sulaimanov streets in Dzhal village, two unknown individuals put a 17-year-old teenager in a Honda Fit car, took him outside the village, beat him, and took away his iPhone 10, then they fled. The damage amounted to 15,000 soms.

A case was opened under the article «Kidnapping of a person» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers identified the suspects and detained them. They turned out to be 29-year-old B.S. and 26-year-old K.N. During the search, the cell phone and Honda Fit were seized. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital.

The investigation is ongoing.
