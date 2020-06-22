18:24
USD 74.91
EUR 84.02
RUB 1.08
English

Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek

Residents of Chui region hold a rally in Bishkek near the building of the Government.

About 100 people demand land transformation in Alamedin and Sokuluk districts. In particular, they ask to legalize houses built on land plots previously intended for farmland.

According to organizer of the protest Beknazar Aitaliev, the participants intend to stand there until the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kubatbek Boronov, comes out to them.

«If the Prime Minister doesn’t come out to us or receives someone, then we will stand there around the clock,» he said.

There are no police officers at the scene. The protesters chant and demand from the head of the Government to come out to the people.
link: https://24.kg/english/156986/
views: 145
Print
Related
Rally against domestic violence held in Bishkek
Police hinders protest against domestic violence in Bishkek
One person comes to participate in rally in support of George Floyd
Rally in support of Sapar Isakov held in Bishkek
Rally in support of Mira Karybaeva held in Bishkek
Rally against Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek
Police drives protesters back from courthouse in Bishkek
Rally in support of Almazbek Atambayev held at Pervomaisky District Court
Rally against Almazbek Atambayev held in Bishkek
NGO representatives hold rally at the White House in Bishkek
Popular
Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek Work of public transport to be suspended in Bishkek
192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total 192 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day, 2,981 in total
President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting President of Kyrgyzstan discusses COVID-19 situation at Security Council meeting
New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center New Vice Prime Minister to head Republican Emergency Response Center
22 June, Monday
17:11
Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek
16:59
Three more employees of Jalal-Abad City Hall contract coronavirus
16:47
All large markets in Bishkek to be disinfected on Mondays
16:02
All markets closed for disinfection in Osh city
15:51
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow