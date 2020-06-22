Residents of Chui region hold rally in Bishkek

Residents of Chui region hold a rally in Bishkek near the building of the Government.

About 100 people demand land transformation in Alamedin and Sokuluk districts. In particular, they ask to legalize houses built on land plots previously intended for farmland.

According to organizer of the protest Beknazar Aitaliev, the participants intend to stand there until the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kubatbek Boronov, comes out to them.

«If the Prime Minister doesn’t come out to us or receives someone, then we will stand there around the clock,» he said.

There are no police officers at the scene. The protesters chant and demand from the head of the Government to come out to the people.