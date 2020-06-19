Crime boss Doo Chyngyz sentenced to five years in prison

Criminal proceedings against a crime boss Chyngyz Zhumagulov have ended in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Earlier, the prosecutor Dzhenish Nuraliev asked to sentence Doo Chyngyz and his two accomplices to 15 years in prison.

Judge Adylbek Esenbayev sentenced the kingpin to five years in prison.

Doo Chyngyz was found guilty under the Article «Hooliganism.»

His accomplices Marsbek Tentiev and Ilyas Aidakeev were sentenced to 13 years in prison. The court also obliged them to pay a fine of 190,000 soms.

The crime boss Chyngyz Zhumagulov, nicknamed Doo Chyngyz and two other members of an organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev, are accused of beating to death two members of an organized crime group. At the time the crime was committed, Chyngyz Zhumagulov was serving his sentence in a penal settlement.