Judicial reform in Kyrgyzstan must be accomplished despite coronavirus

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a working meeting on implementation of judicial reform in the country. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that, despite the coronavirus pandemic, implementation of all measures within the framework of the judicial reform should be carried out in a timely manner and completed on time.

The President stressed the need for speedy implementation of the automated information system Unified Register of Crimes and Misconducts (URCM) in terms of judicial and judicial enforcement units and probation, adding that the URCM is a key element of the entire reform, on which its effectiveness depends.

Before the introduction of the URCM, falsification of statistics was observed, which led to the concealment of information about crimes, human rights violations, corruption and negatively affected public confidence in law enforcement and judicial systems.

The importance of enhancing interaction between the relevant structures for the operational and effective implementation of measures in the framework of the judicial reform was noted.

The results of these instructions will be announced at a meeting of the Judicial Reform Council in September 2020.