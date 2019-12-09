Sooronbai Jeenbekov dissatisfied with judicial reform in Kyrgyzstan

Efforts to improve the quality of administration of justice and building trust in the courts are progressing too slowly. The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov stated at a ceremony dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the judicial system of Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that sufficient funds were allocated for the judicial reform. The material base is also improving. However, judicial reform is stalled.

«Neither actions nor initiatives to promote the judicial reform are particularly visible. First of all, judges should be clean before a court of conscience. Otherwise, our reform will not justify itself. No matter how much money we spend, we will not achieve the desired results,» said the head of state.