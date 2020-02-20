12:18
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about judicial reform

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, after ceremony of taking the oath by new members of the Government, addressed the deputies of Parliament.

He recalled: the oath is not an empty phrase, and the members of the Government who have sworn the oath must understand their responsibility.

Further, the head of state dwelt on topical issues: development of regions, fight against corruption, digitalization, provision of population with drinking water, irrigation, and focused on judicial reform.

According to the president of the country, more and more often there are statements about strict requirements in selection of candidates for judges.

«Some judges who were caught in shady deals have been removed from office. Answering my question what is necessary to ensure reforms, people said: political will and money. At least 38 percent of the republican budget was allocated for judicial reform. But the results showed for two years that until fairly honest judging is established, we will not achieve success,» the head of state said.

As the head of state, I have enough political will, and financing issues are resolved well. But no matter how much we spend, each has own idea of honor and conscience.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He stressed that along with judicial reform, the fight against corruption has been ongoing, and noted that corruption could not be eradicated only through detention of unscrupulous officials.
link: https://24.kg/english/144196/
views: 32
Print
Related
Lack of places in prisons. Jeenbekov proposes to abandon penal practice
President Jeenbekov outraged by fiscal authorities
Jeenbekov: Corruption issues will always be under my control
Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminds Finance Minister of priorities for 2020
President sets priorities - digitalization, regions, judicial reform
President, PM of Kyrgyzstan discuss regions, family traditions
Sooronbai Jeenbekov wishes Presidents a happy New Year over the phone
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on investigation about the Matraimovs
Tu-154 of Sooronbai Jeenbekov planned to be replaced by Boeing
Sooronbai Jeenbekov dissatisfied with judicial reform in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced Sale of new medicine for coronavirus announced
U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus U.S. decides to assist Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus
Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid to China to fight coronavirus
Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan Squirrels, easy people. Why Ekaterina Sanamyants fell in love with Kyrgyzstan
20 February, Thursday
12:11
Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from coronavirus Two passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship die from...
11:59
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about judicial reform
11:38
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives at Parliament
11:33
SCNS: Almazbek Atambayev is under round-the-clock medical supervision
11:25
Death toll from novel coronavirus exceeds 2,100 people