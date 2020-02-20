President Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about judicial reform

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, after ceremony of taking the oath by new members of the Government, addressed the deputies of Parliament.

He recalled: the oath is not an empty phrase, and the members of the Government who have sworn the oath must understand their responsibility.

Further, the head of state dwelt on topical issues: development of regions, fight against corruption, digitalization, provision of population with drinking water, irrigation, and focused on judicial reform.

According to the president of the country, more and more often there are statements about strict requirements in selection of candidates for judges.

«Some judges who were caught in shady deals have been removed from office. Answering my question what is necessary to ensure reforms, people said: political will and money. At least 38 percent of the republican budget was allocated for judicial reform. But the results showed for two years that until fairly honest judging is established, we will not achieve success,» the head of state said.

As the head of state, I have enough political will, and financing issues are resolved well. But no matter how much we spend, each has own idea of honor and conscience. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He stressed that along with judicial reform, the fight against corruption has been ongoing, and noted that corruption could not be eradicated only through detention of unscrupulous officials.