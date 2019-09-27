President Jeenbekov considers it necessary to deepen public confidence in courts

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the special need to deepen public confidence in the judicial system, improve its image and establish feedback communication with the public. The president stated this at a meeting with the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva.

They discussed measures to improve the justice system and the course of judicial reform. The head of state noted the special role of the courts in state anti-corruption policy and protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens through fair justice.

«The ultimate goal of the reforms is to build a fair and transparent judicial system in the country,» the press service of the head of state said.