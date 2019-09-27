15:56
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President Jeenbekov considers it necessary to deepen public confidence in courts

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the special need to deepen public confidence in the judicial system, improve its image and establish feedback communication with the public. The president stated this at a meeting with the Chairwoman of the Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva.

They discussed measures to improve the justice system and the course of judicial reform. The head of state noted the special role of the courts in state anti-corruption policy and protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens through fair justice.

«The ultimate goal of the reforms is to build a fair and transparent judicial system in the country,» the press service of the head of state said.
link:
views: 34
Print
Related
786.5 million soms to be spent on judicial reform in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan warns judges not to hinder reforms
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells how his judicial reform differs from previous ones
Judicial reform delayed due to untimely adopted laws
Judicial reform may lead to chaos. Jeenbekov ready to sort it out
Kyrgyzstan to complete reform of judicial system by 2023
President of Kyrgyzstan threatens with dismissal for sabotaging judicial reform
Experts to monitor progress of judicial reforms in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov and 6 months in office: new staff, old problems
Kyrgyzstan lacks money for judicial reform
Popular
Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek Four people injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Drop in air temperature expected in Kyrgyzstan
President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz President Jeenbekov admits poor quality of state bodies’ documents in Kyrgyz
Internal Affairs Ministry reveals 25 offenses involving police officers Internal Affairs Ministry reveals 25 offenses involving police officers