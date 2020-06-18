Farmers lack water for irrigation in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Baktybek Raiymkulov asked the government representative in Parliament to convey to the country’s Prime Minister the problem of irrigation of fields in Chui region. He told about it at a meeting.

«There is no water in the Big Chui Canal. The Kazakhs have closed the water drain to Chui valley at the border, farmers are experiencing difficulties because there is a threat of drought in the fields,» he said.

Speaker of the Parliament Dastan Dzhumabekov noted that the protocol order would be sent to the head of the Cabinet.

Irrigation issue is also acute in the capital. Bishkek residents complain that there is no water in irrigation ditches, trees are drying up in many districts. Bishkekzelenkhoz explained to 24.kg news agency that the city has not received irrigation water from a supplier — Alamedin District Department of Water Management — for about two weeks.