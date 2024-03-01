6.6 billion soms allocated for irrigation in Kyrgyzstan since 2022

To improve the irrigation fund of Kyrgyzstan, 6,614.6 billion soms have been allocated from 2022 to 2024. The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan provided the data.

Including for repair, restoration work and construction of new irrigation structures — 5,848.5 billion soms, purchase of new special equipment — 766.1 million soms.

«Using these funds, 2,331.7 kilometers of irrigation canals were repaired by concreting and mechanized cleaning, 2,746 units of hydraulic structures and 315 pumping stations were repaired. To provide irrigation water to the residents of Bakai section of Ak-Sai rural area of Batken district, a new pumping station was put into operation. The construction of R-1 inverted siphon in Kadamdzhai district and the first stage of construction of Shibe-Zhekendi canal in Chon-Alai district have been completed,» the Ministry of Finance said.