1,600 kilometers of irrigation canals repaired in Kyrgyzstan for 3 years

More than 1,600 kilometers of irrigation canals have been repaired and cleaned in Kyrgyzstan over the past three years. Director of the State Water Resources Agency Almazbek Sokeyev told about it at a briefing today.

According to him, 1,000 structures were repaired and 150 units at pumping stations were replaced. For the first time in many years, about 1 kilometer of pressure pipelines was replaced.

«All heads of districts, governors and heads of rural administrations were instructed to clean the irrigation networks. This year we plan to involve the population in cleaning their irrigation networks,» Almazbek Sokeyev said.

It is planned to build 71 ten-day regulation ponds in the coming years, he said. Design and estimate documentation is being prepared. It is expected that construction of the first pond will begin this year.

«We plan to build and put into operation at least 4-5 ponds every year. Construction takes from one to two years. Funds will be allocated not only from the budget, but also by sponsors. Three ponds will be built at the expense of the Islamic Bank and the Saudi Fund. This year we plan to replace 10 kilometers of pressure pipelines at pumping stations, clean and repair 600 kilometers of collectors,» Almazbek Sokeyev concluded.