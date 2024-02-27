14:34
Lack of irrigation water: Three reservoirs planned to be built in Kyrgyzstan

Ton, Jeti-Oguz, Kochkor, Dzhumgal district water management departments received special equipment for servicing irrigation systems for 87 million soms. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The special equipment was transferred on the initiative of the President Sadyr Japarov and Chairman of the Cabinet Akylbek Japarov as part of the implementation of the project «Development of irrigated lands in Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions.»

As part of the project, it is planned to build three reservoirs with an average volume of 3.5 million cubic meters (in Ton district of Uch-Korgon daily regulation pond, in Kochkor district of Shamshi daily regulation pond, in Dzhumgal district of Tugol-Sai daily regulation pond).

It is also planned to transfer Arabel-Suu river to Zhuuka river. The project provides for the construction of 125 kilometers of new irrigation systems.

«With the construction of reservoirs there will be a guarantee of irrigation water supply to farmers. In addition, 6,000 hectares of new irrigated lands will be put into operation and irrigation water supply of 14,600 hectares of lands will be increased,» the Ministry of Agriculture said.

It is noted that this will improve the efficiency of water resources use in the region.

The project is implemented by the Water Resources Service and the Islamic Development Bank.
