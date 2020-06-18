Overhaul of roadbed on several streets continues in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reports.
«We carry out overhaul on Musa Jalil Street — from Torokul Aitmatov to Kurmanjan Datka Streets. We will also repair Usenbaev Street — from Bokonbaev to Toktogul Street. Construction of sidewalks on two sides is also planned there. We have completed the overhaul on Ashgabat, Aul, Belorusskaya Streets,» the City Hall said.
According to the plan for 2020, the City Hall will repair 31 streets.