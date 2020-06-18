10:54
Overhaul of roadbed on several streets continues in Bishkek

Overhaul of roadbed on several streets continues in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of the capital reports.

The repairs are being carried out along Pushkin Street — from Pavlov to Beishenalieva, Bobulov Street — from Chui Avenue to Pushkin Street and along Vasilyev Street.

«We carry out overhaul on Musa Jalil Street — from Torokul Aitmatov to Kurmanjan Datka Streets. We will also repair Usenbaev Street — from Bokonbaev to Toktogul Street. Construction of sidewalks on two sides is also planned there. We have completed the overhaul on Ashgabat, Aul, Belorusskaya Streets,» the City Hall said.

According to the plan for 2020, the City Hall will repair 31 streets.
