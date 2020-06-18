10:54
Two bags of human bones found in Osh city

Human remains were found in Osh city when digging a pit for construction of a residential building. Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region informed 24.kg news agency.

A man discovered the bones on Zhambylskaya Street on June 14. «It is still unknown how many people were buried there, but, in general, there are two bags. Neighbors of the man reported that there was a cemetery at this place in the 1920s,» the police department said.

Forensic medical examinations have been commissioned on the fact, investigative measures are being conducted.
