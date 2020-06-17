Long-haul truckers’ problem resolved after opening of border checkpoints

Resumption of work of Chaldybar and Ken-Bulun checkpoints made it possible to unload passage through Ak-Tilek checkpoint and to ensure unhindered movement of trucks without accumulation and queues. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of today, four road checkpoints are open at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border: Ak-Tilek, Chaldybar, Ken-Bulun — in Chui region, and Chon-Kapka — in Talas.

«Citizens and trucks can pass through Ak-Tilek and Chon-Kapka checkpoints, through Chaldybar — only trucks in both directions. Only empty trucks are passed through Ken-Bulun checkpoint,» the state service said.

Situation at all checkpoints is reportedly stable.