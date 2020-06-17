15:06
USD 74.68
EUR 84.69
RUB 1.07
English

Long-haul truckers’ problem resolved after opening of border checkpoints

Resumption of work of Chaldybar and Ken-Bulun checkpoints made it possible to unload passage through Ak-Tilek checkpoint and to ensure unhindered movement of trucks without accumulation and queues. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As of today, four road checkpoints are open at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border: Ak-Tilek, Chaldybar, Ken-Bulun — in Chui region, and Chon-Kapka — in Talas.

«Citizens and trucks can pass through Ak-Tilek and Chon-Kapka checkpoints, through Chaldybar — only trucks in both directions. Only empty trucks are passed through Ken-Bulun checkpoint,» the state service said.

Situation at all checkpoints is reportedly stable.
link: https://24.kg/english/156389/
views: 37
Print
Related
Work of Chaldybar-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on border with Kazakhstan resumed
Chaldovar checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border resumes work
Kyrgyzstan and China agree to resume work of Torugart checkpoint
Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days
Irkeshtam checkpoint on border with China resumes work
No accumulation of trucks observed at Ak-Tilek- Avtodorozhny checkpoint
Over 100 heavy trucks accumulate near Ak-Tilek Avtodorozhny checkpoint
Kordai border checkpoint to be closed at the end of January
Kordai checkpoint to be closed from January 2020
Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Kazakh border temporarily closed
Popular
41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 41 more people diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water tomorrow
Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Military doctors contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible Number of COVID-19 cases on rise, repeated introduction of restrictions possible
17 June, Wednesday
14:52
Long-haul truckers’ problem resolved after opening of border checkpoints Long-haul truckers’ problem resolved after opening of b...
14:37
Scandal at Trade Unions Federation: Kanatbek Osmonov placed under house arrest
13:42
Parliament approves new Government of Kyrgyzstan
13:33
Kyrgyzstani wanted for murder arrested in Moscow
12:58
Five kindergartens resume work in Leninsky district of Bishkek