Long-haul truckers’ problem resolved after opening of border checkpoints

Resumption of work of Chaldybar and Ken-Bulun checkpoints made it possible to unload passage through Ak-Tilek checkpoint and to ensure unhindered movement of trucks without accumulation and queues. The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.
«Citizens and trucks can pass through Ak-Tilek and Chon-Kapka checkpoints, through Chaldybar — only trucks in both directions. Only empty trucks are passed through Ken-Bulun checkpoint,» the state service said.
Situation at all checkpoints is reportedly stable.