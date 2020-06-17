Man suspected of rape of 14-year-old girl detained in Bishkek

A man suspected of rape of a 14-year-old girl was detained in Bishkek. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan reported.

On December 14, 2019, a resident of Sokuluk district turned to the police, who said that a guy named Maksat forced her daughter in a car and raped her in the fall of 2019.

The fact was registered. Pre-trial proceedings were launched under Article 161 «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«It was found out that the suspect is 24 years old. He was put on the wanted list. The man was detained today at 00.30 in the capital and placed in a temporary detention center,» the police said.