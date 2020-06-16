President of Kyrgyzstan is asked to stop attempts to destroy national television

Domestic television companies prepared an appeal to the President of Kyrgyzstan with a request to veto amendments to the Law on Television. The Chairman of the Board of the Industrial Media Committee, Evgeniy Tislenko, told at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

«We ask you not to remain indifferent and stop trying to destroy the national television, veto amendments and not adopt the law in this edition. It is necessary to form a working group, organize a round table discussion where we will be able to find a compromise option that will suit all participants,» he said.

Recall, deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan supported the package of amendments to the Law on Television and Radio Broadcasting in two readings.

One of the amendments to the Law on Television and Radio Broadcasting is to extend retransmission of Russian channels Channel One. World Network (ORT) and RTR-Planet until 2023. The initiator was the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism.

Media experts opposed it. They noted that this negates all efforts to build a strong TV market in the republic and produce high-quality content in the state language. Local channels depend on adequate advertising budgets and fair competition. The Parliament did not take into account opinions of the professionals.