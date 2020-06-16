11:42
Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepts resignation of Prime Minister

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepted resignation of the Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. Presidential press service reports.

The head of state signed a decree and accepted the resignation of the prime minister.

The Government of Kyrgyzstan is considered as resigned.

In accordance with the decree, the persons holding the posts of prime minister, first vice prime minister, vice prime ministers, and members of the Government will continue to fulfill their duties in accordance with their previous positions until the new composition of the Government of Kyrgyzstan is formed.
