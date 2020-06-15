Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates President of China on his birthday

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulated the President of China Xi Jinping on his birthday. Press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The telegram notes the rich professional and life experience of the Chinese colleague, which «is a solid foundation for successful government activities aimed at strengthening the sustainable development of friendly China.»

«Under your able leadership, China has consolidated its efforts and made great strides in the fight against the spread of coronavirus infection. At the same time, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for the significant humanitarian assistance provided by the People’s Republic of China to the Kyrgyz Republic in the fight against coronavirus infection. The situation with the spread of coronavirus in the world is still extremely difficult, but despite this, I am confident that by joint efforts we will defeat this disease,» the message says.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov firmly believes that Kyrgyz-Chinese relations based on good neighborliness, friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership will steadily develop and strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of the two states. The President wished Xi Jinping health, prosperity and great success in responsible state activities, and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of China.