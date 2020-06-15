14:24
Police hinders protest against domestic violence in Bishkek

A protest against domestic violence was to be held near the White House in Bishkek today. Its participants gathered at the venue. They observed a distance of 1.5 meters.

However, even before the protest, more than 10 police officers arrived and began to disperse the protesters.

When asked why law enforcement officers prevented the protest, they began to rudely push the young people. «Something is happening abroad, do not disturb Kyrgyzstan. It’s not necessary to instill Western values ​​here,» one of the law enforces in uniform said.

The protesters oppose domestic violence, stand for tougher penalties for this crime and say that such cases should not be closed after reconciliation of parties.
