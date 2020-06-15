11:21
New coronavirus outbreak registered in China

At least 67 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in China over the past 24 hours, 49 of them are patients with active form and 18 are asymptomatic carriers. The National Health Commission of China reports on its official website.

After a long break, 36 new active cases of the infection have been registered for the second day in a row in Beijing. The first cases were detected in ​​Fengtai district in Xinfadi wholesale market. For omissions in the work on prevention of the spread of coronavirus, the deputy head of the district, Zhou Yuqing, was removed from his post.

At least 10 out of the active cases were «imported», 39 were registered inside the country: 36 — in Beijing and 3 — in Hebei province. No deaths were registered.

On June 13, restrictions on the movement of citizens were imposed in some districts of Beijing to try to prevent the spread of the infection from the new COVID-19 outbreak.
