12:59
USD 74.34
EUR 84.52
RUB 1.08
English

15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building window in Tokmak

A 15-year-old girl jumped from a window of an unfinished multi-storey building in Tokmak city. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, a few days before her death, the teenager had a row with her relatives.

«Father of the deceased turned to the police on June 7, saying that the girl left the house and did not return. She was found dead on June 10. The teenager jumped from the ninth floor of an unfinished multi-storey building. Circumstances of the incident are being found out,» the Internal Affairs Department said.
link: https://24.kg/english/155656/
views: 66
Print
Related
13 children commit suicide during quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
14-year-old teenager commits suicide in Aksy district
Girl dies after falling from sixth floor in Bishkek
14-year-old girl commits suicide in Bishkek
Number of suicides among teenagers on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Two schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Ata district
Five schoolchildren commit suicide in Issyk-Kul region for a week
Patient commits suicide at Chui Regional Hospital
46 teenagers commit suicide in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
Student hangs himself in toilet of school No. 16 in Bishkek
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
11 June, Thursday
12:42
15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building window in Tokmak 15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building windo...
12:33
TB confirmed in 14 children at psychoneurologic dispensary in Jalal-Abad
12:16
Number of infected with coronavirus in USA exceeds 2 million
12:06
Coronavirus confirmed in three people in Talas region
11:56
72 percent of COVID-19 patients in Kyrgyzstan get infected inside country