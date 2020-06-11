15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building window in Tokmak

A 15-year-old girl jumped from a window of an unfinished multi-storey building in Tokmak city. The Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, a few days before her death, the teenager had a row with her relatives.

«Father of the deceased turned to the police on June 7, saying that the girl left the house and did not return. She was found dead on June 10. The teenager jumped from the ninth floor of an unfinished multi-storey building. Circumstances of the incident are being found out,» the Internal Affairs Department said.