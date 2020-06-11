Woman brutally beats 12-month-old daughter filming it on video in Jalal-Abad

A woman brutally beat her small daughter in Jalal-Abad city. Press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

On June 9 the woman had a row with her ex-husband over the phone. At that moment, her 12-month-old girl started crying and her mother began to beat and strangle her.

«The woman said that the father of the girl did not send money for maintenance of the child. She began to strangle her daughter, filming her actions on video. The woman sent the footage of her actions to her ex-husband via WhatsApp. Pre-trial proceedings are carried out on the fact on torture charges,» the police department said.