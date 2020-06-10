18:42
USD 74.10
EUR 83.45
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstani injured during conflict with residents of Sokh enclave passes away

Aitbai Akynov, a resident of Chechme village, Kadamdzhai district of Kyrgyzstan, who suffered during a conflict between residents of the Uzbek Sokh enclave, died today. His relatives confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Aitbai Akynov was hospitalized after clashes between residents of the two countries on May 31 to Aidarken hospital.

«On May 31, when the villagers held a community cleanup at the spring, Aitbai Akynov brought them food. At this time, a skirmish began. He could not immediately leave the scene. He was taken away from there later to the hospital. Doctors of the hospital confirmed that he had a stroke. The man was in a coma for 10 days. He died today without regaining consciousness,» his relatives said.

The deceased was 49 years old, he had three children.

An incident occurred in the border region on May 31 that began with a skirmish between residents of two villages. Each of the parties claimed that Chechme spring belonged to them. At least 25 people were injured during the conflict, condition of two of them was assessed as grave.
link: https://24.kg/english/155568/
views: 69
Print
Related
Sokh residents ask Shavkat Mirziyoyev to open corridor, return Chechme spring
Uzbekistan announces 187 victims of conflict on border with Kyrgyzstan
Border incident: Condition of two injured Kyrgyzstanis critical but stable
Another conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, Kyrgyzstani wounded
Kubatbek Boronov visits victims of border conflict in hospital
Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan comments on border incident
Kubatbek Boronov meets with residents of border villages in Batken region
Border incident: Perpetrators to be held accountable
Border guard wounded in border conflict sent to Moscow for treatment
Border incident: 25 Kyrgyzstanis admitted to hospital, 2 in intensive care unit
Popular
Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks Kubatbek Boronov: Resumption of flights poses coronavirus infection risks
Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district Three missing children found in Bazar-Korgon district
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital accepts patients with coronavirus
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,974 in total
10 June, Wednesday
18:14
Kyrgyzstani injured during conflict with residents of Sokh enclave passes away Kyrgyzstani injured during conflict with residents of S...
18:03
Project providing suburbs of Osh city with drinking water launched
16:14
Large hail hits Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan
16:06
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan predicts 4 percent drop of GDP at year-end
15:58
Coronavirus confirmed in 82 newborns and pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan