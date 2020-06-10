Business Rights Protection Department created at Prosecutor General’s Office

Department for monitoring the observance of the rights of entrepreneurs and protection of investors was created at the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan. The deputy head of the supervisory body, Nurlan Dyushembiev, told at a press conference.

According to him, the department will oversee the observance of the rights of businessmen.

«The work of the department will be under the personal control of the Prosecutor General,» Nurlan Dyushembiev said.

Arslan Murzaev, the head of the new department, noted that business representatives can make complaints and suggestions. «The department will oversee the activities of executive authorities, local self-government, fiscal authorities and officials. The department will also study regulatory acts that create artificial barriers that hamper entrepreneurs,» he said.

Entrepreneurs can make an appointment with the department by calling: 0312542486, 0312592516, WhatsApp: 0559192054.