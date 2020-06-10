State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan to have new analytical department

A new structural unit will appear at the central office of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan — Analytical Department (Analytical Center). Press service of the state service reports.

The department is created in order to improve the quality of the work of the fiscal body in terms of performance of its basic functions, including finding of reserves for taxes and insurance contributions. The department will conduct analysis and monitoring of all sectors and types of taxes.

Its tasks also include increasing the efficiency of the territorial tax authorities, conducting analytical work on the database of taxpayers, detection of shadow schemes for concealing taxes and insurance contributions, and etc.

The Analytical Center will monitor operation of goods accounting points in the framework of trade with the EAEU member states.

The new structural unit of the STS will be formed from among the most experienced current employees.