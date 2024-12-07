09:44
Tax Service Chairman and his deputy detained in corruption case

Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev were detained after interrogation. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The officials are suspected of involvement in corruption schemes and abuse of office.

According to the investigation, the fraud is related to the use of electronic consignment notes. Illegal actions allowed individual business representatives to evade taxes on an especially large scale, hide real income and cause significant damage to the country’s economy.

The SCNS notes that proper tax administration of the production, import and sale of excisable products (alcohol, tobacco, sugar-containing products) is an important factor in ensuring economic growth. However, the dishonest actions of tax service employees undermine confidence in the system and contribute to the moving of businesses into the «shadows».

«In order to achieve their criminal goals, individual business representatives use, among other things, various innovations, as well as the opportunities provided by modern digital technologies, which are being actively introduced into the work of state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the press release says.

The high-ranking officials have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the SCNS, they will be charged within the timeframe established by law, and the court will choose a preventive measure for them.

Mass detentions of tax officials from all four district departments of the Tax Service of the capital took place in Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security employees, together with Alpha special services, conducted searches, after which four heads of departments and about 30 ordinary employees were taken in for questioning. Later, the State Committee named the reasons for the searches.
