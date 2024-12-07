12:48
Tax Service Chairman, his deputy placed in pretrial detention until January 20

The Chairman of the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan Altynbek Abduvapov and his deputy Islambek Kydyrgychev were placed in custody until January 20, 2025. This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

As the court reported, on December 6, the petition of the investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security was granted. A preventive measure in the form of detention until the completion of the investigation was chosen for both officials.

Altynbek Abduvapov and Islambek Kydyrgychev were detained after interrogation.

According to the State Committee for National Security, the officials are suspected of involvement in corruption schemes and abuse of office.
link: https://24.kg/english/313448/
