Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Altynbek Abduvapov was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic by the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov. Press service of the State Tax Service (STS) reported.
Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov introduced the new deputy chairman to the staff.
Zamirbek Mamytov previously held the post of Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service.
As reported, he became the head of the department of the State Tax Service for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek.
Prior to the appointment, Altynbek Abduvapov served as head of the STS department.