Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Altynbek Abduvapov was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic by the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov. Press service of the State Tax Service (STS) reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov introduced the new deputy chairman to the staff.

Akylbek Japarov outlined the priority tasks of the Tax Service, including the collection of taxes and insurance premiums, further digitalization of tax procedures, pointed out the need for further serious reforms in the tax administration system. He also urged to resolutely identify unscrupulous taxpayers, take the necessary measures to combat the sale of counterfeit alcohol and tobacco products, illegal production and import of other excisable goods.

Zamirbek Mamytov previously held the post of Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service.

As reported, he became the head of the department of the State Tax Service for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek.

Prior to the appointment, Altynbek Abduvapov served as head of the STS department.