16:13
USD 84.71
EUR 102.58
RUB 1.17
English

Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Altynbek Abduvapov was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic by the order of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov. Press service of the State Tax Service (STS) reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Japarov introduced the new deputy chairman to the staff.

Related news
Tax Service could resume scheduled inspections of business from July 1
Akylbek Japarov outlined the priority tasks of the Tax Service, including the collection of taxes and insurance premiums, further digitalization of tax procedures, pointed out the need for further serious reforms in the tax administration system. He also urged to resolutely identify unscrupulous taxpayers, take the necessary measures to combat the sale of counterfeit alcohol and tobacco products, illegal production and import of other excisable goods.

Zamirbek Mamytov previously held the post of Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service.

As reported, he became the head of the department of the State Tax Service for Pervomaisky district of Bishkek.

Prior to the appointment, Altynbek Abduvapov served as head of the STS department.
link: https://24.kg/english/197749/
views: 69
Print
Related
New Deputy Director of Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center appointed
Ulanbek Kalmanbetov appointed head of State Architecture, Construction Agency
Imamnazar Burkanov elected mayor of Batken
New mayor elected in Jalal-Abad city
Chairman of State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Tazabek Ikramov becomes Chairman of International Affairs, Defense Committee
Albert Kolopov elected Deputy Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan
Former lawyer of Sadyr Japarov becomes judge of Supreme Court
Representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN, other international organizations replaced
Deputy Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Popular
COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Osh due to difficult epidemiological situation
Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek Festival of Russian culture starts in Bishkek
Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region Illegal activity of mining farm suppressed in Osh region
Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor Every fourth resident of Kyrgyzstan is poor
15 June, Tuesday
16:06
Ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov remanded in custody Ex-mayor of Bishkek Aziz Surakmatov remanded in custody
15:57
Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
15:39
Sadyr Japarov congratulates President of China Xi Jinping on his birthday
15:29
Another ex-vice mayor of Bishkek suspected of illegal enrichment
14:35
Draft Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes submitted to Parliament