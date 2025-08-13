13:35
State Tax Service launches pilot project to introduce fiscal software

The State Tax Service under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic announces the launch of a pilot project to introduce modern fiscal solutions. Azat Almanbetov, Deputy Chairman of the State Tax Service, announced during an interview.

«Fiscal software refers to all automated accounting systems for doing business. These are systems such as 1C, Rkeeper, and others. They are divided into retail automation and enterprise automation. We are currently in the first stage of integration with retail automation systems,» Azat Almanbetov said.

According to the new provision of the Tax Code, fiscal software integrated with the tax authority’s information system is equivalent to a cash register. This will allow entrepreneurs to abandon the use of physical cash registers and third-party software solutions.

As Azat Almanbetov explained, the project will involve work on integrating an electronic invoicing service, which will make it possible to generate and transmit invoices directly from accounting systems to the Tax Service. Data on invoices and fiscal operations will be reflected in the taxpayer’s personal account, ensuring transparency and ease of control.

The first stage of the pilot project will be integration with retail automation systems, followed by expansion to enterprises in various sectors of the economy.
link: https://24.kg/english/339446/
views: 122
