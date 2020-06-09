15:16
Twin-city relations planned between Osh city and French Auch

Twin-city relations are proposed to be established between Osh city in Kyrgyzstan and the city with the same name in France (Auch). The proposal was voiced at a meeting of the Mayor of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan, Taalaibek Sarybashov, with the Ambassador of France to Kyrgyzstan, Michael Roux.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of economy and tourism. The mayor expressed his readiness for a fruitful partnership in the socio-economic sphere with French investors, stressing that all assistance and support will be provided by the heads of Osh city.

Michael Roux noted that the largest enterprises of France will soon come to the Kyrgyz market by opening their branches here.

We plan cooperation in the development of airport infrastructure, in the production of building materials, light industry, and trade.

Michael Roux

The parties voiced an initiative on development of twin-city relations between the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan and the city with the same name in France. Despite the fact that the French Auch is much smaller than the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan, these cities have much in common: both are famous for their gastronomy, developed agriculture, have good tourism potential and an ancient history.
