Doctors from Kyrgyzstan and France to exchange experience

A delegation from Kyrgyzstan visited leading medical institutions in France. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

During their working visit to France, Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev and the delegation from Kyrgyzstan visited a number of leading medical institutions in Paris to study their experience in organizing specialized medical care and patient rehabilitation.

The delegation visited the Adolphe de Rothschild Foundation Hospital, one of Europe’s leading centers for neurosurgery, neurology, and ophthalmology. The Kyrgyz side familiarized themselves with the system of emergency neurological care, the routing of stroke patients, and the organization of rehabilitation and recovery after the acute phase of the disease.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to sign a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of emergency neurology. The parties also agreed on a series of exchanges of experience between Kyrgyz doctors and hospital specialists.

The minister and delegation then visited the Georges Pompidou European Hospital, the largest center in the Paris hospital network specializing in emergency care in cardiology and traumatology.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for professional exchange and cooperation in the field of emergency medical care. An agreement was reached on regular video conferences on the management of critically ill patients, which will strengthen cooperation between specialists from the two countries and improve the quality of patient care in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The visits were part of the program of the first Kyrgyz-French forum on investment and cooperation in the field of healthcare, aimed at developing professional and technological ties between medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan and France.