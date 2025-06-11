France to ban social media use for children under 15 — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron proposed banning social media for children under the age of 15. He made the statement during a broadcast on France 2 TV channel.

«We must ban social media for children under 15. I’m giving us a few months to achieve action at the European level. If that doesn’t happen, we will start to do it in France,» said Macron, commenting on a recent violent incident in Nogent-sur-Marne.

Photo BBC

Macron believes the European Union should adopt relevant measures within the next few months.

The statement comes after a tragic incident on the morning of June 10, when a 14-year-old student attacked a school staff member with a knife during a bag check at the entrance of a school in Nogent-sur-Marne. The woman later died from injuries. The teenager was subdued by police officers who were present at the scene; one officer sustained minor stab wounds. The motive for the attack has not been disclosed.