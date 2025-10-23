21:51
French may be introduced as elective subject in Kyrgyzstan’s schools

Kyrgyzstan and France are expanding cooperation in education, the Ministry of Education reported.

The head of the ministry, Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to the Kyrgyz Republic, Nicolas Faye. The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in school and primary vocational education.

The French Ambassador expressed interest in developing the teaching of French in Kyrgyzstan’s general education schools and proposed considering the possibility of including additional hours in the curriculum.

Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva noted that there are schools in the country with a humanities and language focus where French could be introduced as an elective subject. She also emphasized the need for preliminary development of a French language teaching and methodological package adapted to the Kyrgyz educational system.

The Ministry of Education also proposed expanding cooperation in the area of ​​basic vocational education—specifically, introducing short-term courses in French cuisine and training tourist guides at vocational schools.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a working group to develop a French language curriculum and discuss the further implementation of joint educational projects.
