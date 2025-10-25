11:07
Kyrgyz doctors to undergo training in France under emergency medicine program

A cooperation agreement for 2025-2026 has been signed between the National Hospital and the French Embassy in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health’s press center reported.

According to the press center, the agreement is being implemented as part of French-Kyrgyz Cooperation in Emergency Medicine project, aimed at enhancing the competencies of Kyrgyz specialists in emergency medical care.

The project is funded by the France Expertise Fund (FEF) with the support of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. Approximately 20,000 euros have been allocated for its implementation, which will be used to organize a study tour and internships for Kyrgyz doctors in French clinics. Six Kyrgyz emergency medicine specialists are expected to undergo the internship.

The program includes familiarization with the French emergency medicine system and the study of modern emergency response standards, sharing experiences in telemedicine, logistics, and medical management.

Bakyt Tologonov, Chief Physician of the National Hospital, noted that this project is of great importance for improving the emergency care system in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We contacted the French Embassy with a request to support our initiatives to create a centralized emergency care service, and this work received support. This new experience will help us bring our work up to international standards,» he said.
