Futsal Week June Cup: Kyrgyzstan defeats France

National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of France at the international tournament Futsal Week June Cup in Porec (Croatia). The Futsal Association reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 2:1.

Islam Turatbekov (26th minute) and Kairat Kubanychov (37th minute) scored the goals.

In another match, the Netherlands team defeated Montenegro with a score 3:1.

The team of Kyrgyzstan will play with the Netherlands on June 20.

The tournament is held in a round-robin format: each team will play against every other team, and the winner will be the one that scores the most points.
