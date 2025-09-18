19:50
English

Kyrgyzstan showcases products of domestic garment manufacturers in Paris

Kyrgyzstan presented products from its domestic textile manufacturers in France at the Texworld Apparel Sourcing International Exhibition. The Ministry of Economy reported.

As part of the event’s business program, Ruslan Karimov, export promotion expert at Kyrgyz Export Center, delivered a presentation «Kyrgyz Republic: A New Player in Sustainable Fashion» at a panel session. He highlighted the achievements of Kyrgyzstan’s textile industry, the potential of national producers, and opportunities for cooperation with international partners.

The Kyrgyzstan’s pavilion was visited by the Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to France Sadyk Sher-Niyaz.

A total of 14 domestic companies and brands participated in the exhibition.
