Bishkek - Yakutsk flight scheduled for June 19

Flight from Bishkek to Yakutsk (Russia) is scheduled for June 19. The Embassy of Russia in the Kyrgyz Republic reported with reference to the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Russia.

Seats on board are provided to citizens who live in the Amur, Magadan, Sakhalin, Irkutsk Oblasts, the Jewish Autonomous Oblast, Transbaikal, Kamchatka, Primorsky, Krasnoyarsk, Khabarovsk Krai, the republics of Buryatia, Sakha (Yakutia), Chukotka Autonomous Okrug.

«For issues of flight status and possibility of departure, please, call the Consular Department of the Embassy in Bishkek by phone: 0312612615, 0312612617; citizens who are in the southern regions, please, call the Consulate General in Osh city by phone: 0558909005, 322288221,» the diplomatic mission said.
