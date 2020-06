Three missing children were found in Bazar-Korgon district of Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reports.

Three boys went missing yesterday at about 20.10 in Kolot village. According to preliminary information, they could drown in a pond. At least 23 rescuers, police officers and local residents checked the territory of Kaiyrma lake and all canals.

The children were found safe and well in Zhany-Akman village.