Weather alert: Rain showers expected in Kyrgyzstan

Unstable weather is expected in Kyrgyzstan on June 5-10: occasional rains, thunderstorms, and snow in high mountain areas. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Heavy precipitation is expected in some regions of the republic on June 5 in the afternoon; on June 6-7 — in some districts of Chui, Issyk-Kul, Naryn regions, in the foothills and mountainous areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad, Batken regions; intense precipitation is expected in some districts of the republic on June 8-9.

Hail is possible on June 5-6.

West wind will reach 4-9 meters per second with a gain of up to 17-22 meters per second in some districts.

A drop in air temperature is forecast.

Such unstable weather will complicate agricultural work, grazing and keeping livestock on pastures, work of vehicles, communications, energy and utilities enterprises.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warns about possible mudflows in the mountain and foothill areas of the republic due to unstable weather and expected local rain showers.
