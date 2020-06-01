Doctor and nurse of National Hospital attacked in Bishkek

Citizens who brought a patient attacked a doctor and a nurse of the National Hospital of Kyrgyzstan. The video was posted on Seychas.kg Telegram channel.

The attack occurred after the medical workers began to ask questions about the patient’s condition.

«The patient was in subconscious state. The guy felt sick at work, he is an employee of a gas filling station. He was brought to the hospital by employers. Medical workers failed to find out the reasons for the fainting. The guy’s mother apologized for the happened. The medical workers wrote a statement to the police department,» the channel says.