Unhindered transit of freight traffic should be ensured between CIS countries

In conditions of universal isolation and closure of borders, it is important to ensure unhindered transit of freight traffic between the CIS and foreign countries. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Asrandiev stated at an online meeting of the summit of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

According to him, the fight against COVID-19 should not impede mutual trade. Freight traffic should be carried out as before.

«Our actions in the fight against COVID-19 should not lead to a break of the established production and cooperation chains. Concurrence plays a major role in ensuring macroeconomic stability. We have to organize green corridors that would allow uninterrupted delivery of goods and foodstuffs across the territory of the CIS member states,» the Vice Prime Minister said.

Erkin Asrandiev thanked the partner countries for the assistance provided to the Kyrgyz side in the fight against coronavirus infection and noted the importance of continuing work in overcoming its effects. He hopes to continue work in other areas of cooperation, including promotion of issues in the field of sports, tourism and youth policy.