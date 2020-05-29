16:45
USD 73.71
EUR 81.08
RUB 1.04
English

Pamir Kyrgyz to move to Alai district of Osh region from Naryn

Seven houses are being built in Alai district of Osh region for the Pamir Kyrgyz. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Osh region Uzarbek Zhylkybaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the houses are being built for the Pamir Kyrgyz living in Naryn region. «At least 10 million soms were allocated for the construction. We plan to build 15 houses,» he said.

At least 11 families of the Pamir Kyrgyz live in Alai district.

The first group of ethnic Kyrgyz from the Little and the Great Pamirs (Afghanistan) arrived in Kyrgyzstan with government support in 2017. Six families were accommodated in Naryn region. Later, several people returned to the Pamir.

The Pamir Kyrgyz are granted the status of returnees and get state benefits, but the issue of obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship is still open.
link: https://24.kg/english/154160/
views: 129
Print
Related
Pamir Kyrgyz in Alai district get new books and textbooks
Other 30 families of Pamir Kyrgyz ready to move to Kyrgyzstan
10 families of Pamir Kyrgyz arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan delivers humanitarian aid to ethnic Pamir Kyrgyz
Pamir Kyrgyz ask for land and houses in Naryn
Aida Ismailova: State has not created decent conditions for the Pamir Kyrgyz
Pamir Kyrgyz ask for permanent housing or land
Eighteen Pamir Kyrgyz to leave for Afghanistan
Pamir Kyrgyz to be provided with household utensils, TV sets and clothes
President Almazbek Atambayev buys house for one of Pamir Kyrgyz
Popular
30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total 30 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,433 in total
35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total 35 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,468 in total
Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan Bishkek has highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyrgyzstan
Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26 Flight from Bishkek to Moscow, St. Petersburg scheduled for May 26
29 May, Friday
16:12
Four more laboratories to begin testing for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Four more laboratories to begin testing for coronaviru...
15:56
Government of Korea allocates $ 300,000 to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19
15:47
Vacations on Issyk-Kul permitted from June, feasts, events still banned
15:28
Kyrgyzstan to resume domestic flights on June 8
15:20
Kindergartens to resume work on June 5 in Kyrgyzstan