Pamir Kyrgyz to move to Alai district of Osh region from Naryn

Seven houses are being built in Alai district of Osh region for the Pamir Kyrgyz. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in Osh region Uzarbek Zhylkybaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the houses are being built for the Pamir Kyrgyz living in Naryn region. «At least 10 million soms were allocated for the construction. We plan to build 15 houses,» he said.

At least 11 families of the Pamir Kyrgyz live in Alai district.

The first group of ethnic Kyrgyz from the Little and the Great Pamirs (Afghanistan) arrived in Kyrgyzstan with government support in 2017. Six families were accommodated in Naryn region. Later, several people returned to the Pamir.

The Pamir Kyrgyz are granted the status of returnees and get state benefits, but the issue of obtaining Kyrgyzstan’s citizenship is still open.