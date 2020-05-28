14:51
Dolon Omurzakov Stadium opened for sports in Bishkek

Dolon Omurzakov Stadium in Bishkek is opened for training. The State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is allowed to train on an athletic track, including amateurs.

«Sanitary norms and rules, hygienic and anti-epidemiological measures will be observed at the stadium. Temperature of employees and visitors will be measured by non-contact method at the entrance. In addition, visitors must observe a distance of 1.5 meters,» the state agency said.

Time for training is daily from 6.00 to 9.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00. Admission is free.
