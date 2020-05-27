Criminal charges against blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov dropped

Criminal charges against a blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov have been dropped. He posted on Facebook.

Zhorobekov thanked everyone who supported him.

«If it was not for you, then the case would have a different outcome. In the early days, when I was in the pretrial detention center, they put pressure on me. Four-five days later, when people began to express their opinions in public and on social media about my detention, their attitude towards me changed,» he writes.

Recall, Aftandil Zhorobekov was detained on November 24, the court authorized his arrest for two months. He was charged with inciting inter-regional hatred. Two weeks later, he was placed under house arrest.