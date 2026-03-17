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Man detained in Bishkek for inciting interethnic hatred

On February 26, 2026, the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek received a report of a citizen using obscene language and making statements inciting interethnic and religious hatred. The Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district reported.

On the same day, officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district brought citizen G.D., 46, to the district office for further investigation.

Following a preliminary investigation into this incident, the case was transferred to the Public Security Service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district. A report was drawn up against citizen G.D. under Article 126 (Petty hooliganism) of the Code of Offenses of the Kyrgyz Republic, and he was placed in a temporary detention cell at the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district.

A linguistic examination has also been ordered.
link: https://24.kg/english/366359/
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