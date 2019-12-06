13:00
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov placed under house arrest

Blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov was placed under house arrest. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek made such a decision yesterday.

He denied reports that he agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Recall, Aftandil Zhorobekov was detained on November 24, the court authorized his arrest for two months. He was charged with inciting ethnic hatred.

Lawyers of the arrested petitioned for a change in the preventive measure. Investigator of the State Committee for National Security examined the petition and filed the motion to the court.

Media experts stated about lawlessness, noting that his arrest was unlawful.
link:
views: 181
Print
Related
UN Secretary-General notified of SCNS pressure on blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov
Aftandil Zhorobekov’s arrest. Rally in support of blogger to be held in Bishkek
Arrest of Aftandil Zhorobekov. SCNS became a censorship tool, activists believe
Relatives of Aftandil Zhorobekov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis demand to release arrested blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov
Popular
Artists against gender inequality. Kyrk Choro wants to shut their mouth Artists against gender inequality. Kyrk Choro wants to shut their mouth
Feminnale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative Feminnale scandal. Minister of Culture calls exhibition provocative
Incident at Kumtor mine. Prime Minister instructs to step up search work Incident at Kumtor mine. Prime Minister instructs to step up search work
Feminnale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed Feminnale scandal. Director of Museum of Fine Arts dismissed
6 December, Friday
12:45
Winter counting of wild animals and birds starts in Kyrgyzstan Winter counting of wild animals and birds starts in Kyr...
12:06
Checkpoint monitoring system created in Kyrgyzstan
11:52
Singer from Kyrgyzstan to perform in final of Romansiada competition
11:08
Shooting on Southern highway in Bishkek. Offender arrested
10:18
Smuggled goods get into Kyrgyzstan mainly from Tajikistan
5 December, Thursday
18:18
New agreement between EU and Kyrgyzstan may be signed in 2020