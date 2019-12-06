Blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov placed under house arrest

Blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov was placed under house arrest. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek made such a decision yesterday.

He denied reports that he agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

Recall, Aftandil Zhorobekov was detained on November 24, the court authorized his arrest for two months. He was charged with inciting ethnic hatred.

Lawyers of the arrested petitioned for a change in the preventive measure. Investigator of the State Committee for National Security examined the petition and filed the motion to the court.

Media experts stated about lawlessness, noting that his arrest was unlawful.