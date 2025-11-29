Man distributing provocative video detained in Bishkek

The author of a provocative video posted on social media has been detained in Bishkek. The press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, fake social media accounts continue to spread false information regarding the activities of Chinese citizens in order to artificially create negative public attitudes toward them and provoke interethnic hostility.

«The owner of mamyrbaiv account on Instagram has been identified as M.B.M., a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, 39. He posted a misleading video aimed at fueling discussions about the presence of Chinese citizens in Kyrgyzstan and provoking interethnic hatred. In the video, he falsely claimed that the facade of a high-rise building constructed by the State Mortgage Company had been destroyed,» the SCNS said.

The video’s author, M.B.M., works in the construction sector (as a concrete worker) and was aware of planned design changes to the building. Nevertheless, he deliberately recorded and published the provocative footage. His actions were reportedly motivated by personal animosity toward construction workers of Chinese origin.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious, or interregional hatred» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. M.B.M. has been placed in a pre-trial detention facility, and investigative measures are ongoing.

The Ministry of Construction has already issued an official denial regarding this matter. The ministry noted that the staggered windows will be dismantled and brought into compliance with the new design.