Kyrgyzstan plans to import 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity

In general, Kyrgyzstan will import 1 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity until April 2021. The Chairman of the National Energy Holding, Aitmamat Nazarov, told today at a press conference.

According to him, negotiations are underway with Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan on the import of electricity.

«Its price is higher than the rate for the population, but it will not be increased. We are looking for other sources. We will cover expenses at the expense of other consumers,» Aitmamat Nazarov said.
